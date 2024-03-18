DMK got Rs 509 cr from lottery baron, Rs 105 cr from MEIL

DMK treasurer Baalu made submission in letter to ECI

India Cements, the Sun Network (run by Kalanithi Maran, Stalin’s cousin), Thriveni, Ramco Cements and Apollo Tyres were among the smaller donors, according to the submission made by DMK treasurer TR Baalu in his letter to the ECI dated November 14, 2023.

TNIE cross-referenced the DMK and AIADMK’s submissions against the purchaser data shared by ECI (which begins April 12, 2019 and ends January 11, 2024).

According to the DMK’s submission, from April 15, 2019 to March 31, 2020, it received Rs 45.50 crore through electoral bonds with Rs 10 crore from India Cements, Rs 1.5 crore from ‘LMW’, Rs 5 crore from Ramco Cements, Rs 20 crore from MEIL, Rs 1 crore from ‘Appollo’ (likely to be Apollo Tyres which purchased bonds on April 18, 2019), Rs 5 crore from ‘Triveni’, `1 crore from ‘Birla’ and Rs 2 crore from ‘IRB’. In the purchasers’ data, India Cements’ Rs 10 donation is not shown for this period. No company named LMW was found listed in the purchasers data.

While Ramco Cements has bought bonds, its earliest donation is dated October 10, 2022 in the purchasers’ data. No company named Triveni could be found in the purchasers’ data although Thriveni Earth Movers Private Limited, a Salem-based company, has bought electoral bonds albeit from April 9, 2021. The purchasers’ data mentions Birla Estates and Birla Carbon India, however, both bought bonds 2022 onwards. Similarly, while the purchasers’ data mentions an IRB MP Expressway Private Limited, the company first bought bonds on July 4, 2023.

From October 23 to October 29, 2020, the DMK received Rs 80 crore through electoral bonds with Rs 60 crore from Future Gaming and Rs 20 crore from MEIL.

From April 5, 2021 to January 11, 2022, DMK encashed 306 crore of which Rs 249 crore came from Future Gaming, Rs 40 crore from MEIL, Rs 10 crore from Sun Network, Rs 4 crore from India Cements and Rs 3 crore from ‘Triveni’. The purchasers’ data shows India Cements bought bonds worth Rs 4 crore on April 3, 2021. Sun Network’s Sun Distribution bought bonds worth Rs 3 crore, its South Asia FM Ltd bought bonds worth Rs 3.5 crore and its Kal Radio bought bonds worth Rs 3.5 crore on April 3, 2021.

From April 11, 2022 to October 12, 2022, DMK received `185 crore of which Rs 160 crore was from Future Gaming and Rs 25 crore from MEIL. On April 10, 2023, the DMK received another Rs 40 crore from Future

Criticising the DMK for receiving donations from Future Gaming, which is into the lottery and gambling business, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a tweet, said, “The AIADMK governments in the past banned the lottery business and online gambling in the interests of the people. But the DMK government enacted a toothless legislation to ban online gambling and, on the other hand, received donations from the very company involved in gambling business. It is indeed a shame. The people of Tamil Nadu will teach the DMK a befitting lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Responding to Palaniswami’s post, Baalu said his party had transparently discolsed the donations it had received to the ECI. He stressed that the DMK government had given Future Gaming no concession. “It was DMK government that enacted the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming Act after the Madras High Court said that the law enacted during the Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime for the purpose was illegal. To delay the law, Governor RN Ravi returned the bill. We sent it back and got approval. Governor Ravi even met the owners of online gaming companies. Did Palaniswami condemn the governor then,” Baalu asked.