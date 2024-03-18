Exempt disabled, unwell teachers from poll duty: TNESTF

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation (TNESTF) has urged Returning Officers (ROs) in Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies to give exemption to differently abled and ill teachers from poll duty for the Lok Sabha election to be held next month.

Federation district secretary C Arasu pointed out that the school education department collected particulars of all teachers including differently abled and visually impaired, diseased person, etc from headmasters recently.

“During the previous assembly election, officers allocated election duty to teachers who were ill and differently abled. A few teachers managed the election duty. Most teachers got exemption from this work from the district administration after much struggle,” he recalled.

“As per the norm, officers should not give election duty to differently abled and those affected by illness. ROs should give exemption to teachers who are unable to do the election duty,” said Arasu.

Sources say teachers have planned to submit a petition with the ROs in this regard. The Lok Sabha election in all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 19.