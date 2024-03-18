Flying squad seizes 89 sarees from K’taka couple

ERODE: A flying squad on Sunday seized 89 sarees and around Rs 40,000 in cash from a Karnataka-based couple who allegedly bought them for their son’s wedding. The couple said the officials confiscated all their money without leaving anything for them, even to buy food or water.
According to sources, Vijendra Rao and his wife Vidyavathi, a resident from KR Puram, Karnataka, have scheduled their son’s marriage on May 1. They came to Erode to buy the dresses required for the occasion. On Sunday morning, when they were waiting at the Erode railway station to board a train, a flying squad that was on duty checked their belongings and found they had 89 sarees and six churidars. Since the couple allegedly did not produce bills, the materials were confiscated. Also, a sum of Rs 4,023 was seized from them.
Rao told TNIE, “I appreciate the sincerity of the officials. However, it is disappointing that we came from Karnataka to purchase clothes for our son’s wedding but the officials confiscated everything leaving us penniless to even buy water. They not only confiscated the money I had, but also the money that was with my wife. There are no ATMs nearby too. Fortunately, my friend who was informed about what happened, came there. I will submit the relevant documents including the bills and the wedding invitation to the officials on Monday.”
An assistant returning officer from Erode said, “Usually there is no suspicion if an individual has 10 sarees in hand. But here as there were 89 sarees, the officials became suspicious. They did not have proper bills. Hence, the confiscation. We have given them enough time and the confiscated items have been handed over to the committee in the office of the Returning Officer. The couple can get them back by producing the relevant documents. We are just following guidelines provided by the Election Commission.”
Apart from this, the flying squad officials have seized Rs 7.2 lakh which was transported without proper documents in three different areas in Erode on Sunday.
Rs 1.4 cr from 2 men in city
CHENNAI: The city police along with flying squad recovered about Rs 1.5 crore since Saturday afternoon after the model code of conduct came into effect. The city police seized Rs 1.4 crore from two men in Sowcarpet. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the money belonged to a businessman in Sowcarpet, but proper documentation was lacking. On Sunday morning, the police caught a man who was found carrying Rs 10 lakh in cash without documentation on Wall Tax road.
Pressure cookers, lamps worth Rs 75K from Erode
PERABALUR: An election flying squad led by Taluk Supply Officer N Jayaraman seized pressure cookers, kuthuvilakku (traditional lamp) and household items worth Rs 74,550 from the mini lorry of M Boopathy (43) from Moolapalayam in Erode as he was not carrying any documentation, during a vehicle inspection on Sunday at Adaikkampatti checkpost near Alathur.
Rs 16 lakh from Kovai
COIMBATORE: In two incidents, officials in the election flying squads seized a total of Rs 16 lakh unaccounted cash in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Sunday. Officials intercepted two trucks bearing Kerala registration at Gudalur in Nilgiris early on Sunday morning and found Rs 11.80 lakh with the driver. Since he did not produce supporting documents, the money was confiscated. In Coimbatore, a flying squad seized Rs 4 lakh from a person at Kallar Check Post on Mettupalayam - Coonoor Road on Sunday.