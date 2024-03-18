Flying squad seizes 89 sarees from K’taka couple

ERODE: A flying squad on Sunday seized 89 sarees and around Rs 40,000 in cash from a Karnataka-based couple who allegedly bought them for their son’s wedding. The couple said the officials confiscated all their money without leaving anything for them, even to buy food or water.

According to sources, Vijendra Rao and his wife Vidyavathi, a resident from KR Puram, Karnataka, have scheduled their son’s marriage on May 1. They came to Erode to buy the dresses required for the occasion. On Sunday morning, when they were waiting at the Erode railway station to board a train, a flying squad that was on duty checked their belongings and found they had 89 sarees and six churidars. Since the couple allegedly did not produce bills, the materials were confiscated. Also, a sum of Rs 4,023 was seized from them.

Rao told TNIE, “I appreciate the sincerity of the officials. However, it is disappointing that we came from Karnataka to purchase clothes for our son’s wedding but the officials confiscated everything leaving us penniless to even buy water. They not only confiscated the money I had, but also the money that was with my wife. There are no ATMs nearby too. Fortunately, my friend who was informed about what happened, came there. I will submit the relevant documents including the bills and the wedding invitation to the officials on Monday.”

An assistant returning officer from Erode said, “Usually there is no suspicion if an individual has 10 sarees in hand. But here as there were 89 sarees, the officials became suspicious. They did not have proper bills. Hence, the confiscation. We have given them enough time and the confiscated items have been handed over to the committee in the office of the Returning Officer. The couple can get them back by producing the relevant documents. We are just following guidelines provided by the Election Commission.”