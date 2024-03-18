MLA throws b’day bash, booked for flouting MCC

MAYILDUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai police on Sunday booked MLA S Rajakumar for celebrating his birthday with hundreds of supporters at his office in brazen violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

S Rajakumar, who is also the district Congress president, celebrated his 56th birthday by throwing a feast for his supporters on Saturday.

As the election code came into force across the country around 3 pm on Saturday, revenue officials locked and sealed offices of MLAs in Poompuhar, Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai.

However, in Mayiladuthurai, officials sealed the office building but left premises of the compound open. Using this to his advantage, the MLA threw a biriyani feast to around 500 of his supporters in the evening. The incident came to light on Sunday.

Acting on a complaint from the village administrative officer regarding election code violation, the police registered a case against Rajakumar under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 447 (trespassing) and 171C (voluntarily interfering or attempting to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election). The MLA’s supporters have also been booked.