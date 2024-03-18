Off the cuff

Achievements of late
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the PM-SURAJ portal across the country through video conferencing. Representing Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi was slated to take part in the launch event at the Tiruppur collectorate. The event was set to start at around 4 pm. The event drew a crowd consisting of top revenue officials, police officers and bank officials, who thronged the venue right from around 3.30 pm. However, when PM Modi eventually launched the portal at 4 pm, Governor RN Ravi was still nowhere to be seen. He did manage to arrive half hour later, but much to the surprise of the attendees, Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj who was supposed to receive him turned out to be a no-show too.
Lakefront laxity
The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), despite having spent hundreds of crores for the development of lakefronts under the Smart City scheme, is struggling to properly maintain and protect these locations. A senior official mentioned that CCMC has been spending around `1.5 crore per year for security services, while earning only about `96 lakh a year as revenue from these places. Moreover, the appointment of elderly security personnel instead of more younger guards, has led to numerous instances of theft, with miscreants making away with items such as water sprinklers and such from the lakefronts. Consequently, CCMC officials involved took up the matter with higher authorities. However, no action has been taken still.
Jumping at shadows
Senior BJP leader H Raja was speaking at a presser on Saturday, responding patiently to reporters’ questions. Although, shortly after, when questions were raised repeatedly regarding flood relief funds for Tamil Nadu and the matter of electoral bonds, Raja tensed up. At one point, he began criticising specific reporters who raised such queries and called them DMK’s advocates. Furthermore, when the reporters kept bombarding him with similar questions, Raja asked if it they were getting phone calls from Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), causing a wave of laughter among those present. Amid all the laughs, some reporters continued asking questions, but Raja shut them down and ended the press meet.
Apology episode
Police have been engaged in dissuading youngsters from taking a trip to Sengottaraayar Malai near Coonoor, especially after the recent death of a young man there. It has not helped that the location is a popular spot among amateur YouTubers who come to record vlogs and such. Moreover, some of them are even inspired by the fact that the place is a restricted area, with a high incidence of leopard and gaur spottings. Recently, a group of youngsters, including two YouTubers, were caught by police while they were trying to enter the area. As an innovative method to raise awareness against trespassing, police asked the youth to record an apology video stating that they will not visit the spot again, and asked them to send the video to their friends before letting them go.
(Contributed by Saravanan MP, Aravind Raj, P Srinivasan, S Senthil Kumar; compiled by Suriya B)