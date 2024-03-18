Off the cuff

Achievements of late

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the PM-SURAJ portal across the country through video conferencing. Representing Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi was slated to take part in the launch event at the Tiruppur collectorate. The event was set to start at around 4 pm. The event drew a crowd consisting of top revenue officials, police officers and bank officials, who thronged the venue right from around 3.30 pm. However, when PM Modi eventually launched the portal at 4 pm, Governor RN Ravi was still nowhere to be seen. He did manage to arrive half hour later, but much to the surprise of the attendees, Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj who was supposed to receive him turned out to be a no-show too.

Lakefront laxity

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), despite having spent hundreds of crores for the development of lakefronts under the Smart City scheme, is struggling to properly maintain and protect these locations. A senior official mentioned that CCMC has been spending around `1.5 crore per year for security services, while earning only about `96 lakh a year as revenue from these places. Moreover, the appointment of elderly security personnel instead of more younger guards, has led to numerous instances of theft, with miscreants making away with items such as water sprinklers and such from the lakefronts. Consequently, CCMC officials involved took up the matter with higher authorities. However, no action has been taken still.