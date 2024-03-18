Probe sought into cash for seats by BJP, Congress

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Puducherry state secretary A Anbazhagan has called for an inquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) into allegations that BJP functionaries demanded large sums of money to allocate seats in the Puducherry constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at AIADMK headquarters on Sunday, Anbazhagan said, “An independent MLA has alleged that a bargaining of Rs 50 crore took place. There are complaints suggesting that both BJP and Congress are accepting bribes to allocate seats for the parliamentary elections. ECI should conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations.”

Anbazhagan also urged the government to halt the relocation of the main bus stand until after the elections, citing the necessity of AFT ground for political gatherings during the election period.

Anbazhagan also added that the government needs to inquire into allegations of iridium smuggling in Puducherry, which was raised by Narayanasamy.

Hold first two poll phases on alternative days: SDPI

TENKASI: SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak on Sunday demanded alternative dates for the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha polls, which are scheduled to be held on April 19 and 26 (Fridays), considering the days’ significance for the Muslim community. In a statement, Mubarak said that holding the election on Fridays could be inconvenient for Muslim voters and booth agents, as they will have to attend mandatory prayers in mosques. “While Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase, states like Kerala will go to polls on April 26, which is in the second phase. However, both the poll dates fall on Fridays, when there will be mandatory prayers in mosques. This could be inconvenient for Muslim voters and might cause delay in polling,” Mubarak said.

Waiting for invite from DMK chief to hold talks: T Velmurugan

KRISHNAGIRI: We are waiting for an invitation from Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin to hold seat sharing talks for Lok Sabha elections, said Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president, T Velmurugan. Addressing reporters on Sunday, Velmurugan said, “We already had talks with the chief minister for Lok Sabha seat and also discussed the need for caste census. He assured us that he will invite us for the second round of talks and we are eagerly waiting for that. We don’t know what he will say. It is the BJP’s pressure on the election commission that made them announce the elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the first phase, leaving us with very little time to hold campaigns in the state. BJP has completed many election campaigns across Tamil Nadu, but we are yet to start campaigning.”