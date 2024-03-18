Sale of drug-laced chocolates on the upswing: Annamalai

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said the sale of drug-laced chocolates has increased in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur city, Annamalai said, “There is an increase in the sale of drug-laced chocolates in both rural and urban segments through Tamil Nadu.

There is a common complaint such chocolates are sold in Tiruppur city. If I talk about these items and things, the CM will file a criminal defamation case against me. It is very unusual and odd, instead of resolving the serious issue, he filed a defamation case against us.

By this we can arrive at a conclusion that the state government failed to control this menace. And this will reflect in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu.”

Further, Annamalai said the Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, led by ‘Best’ S Ramasamy, has extended unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.