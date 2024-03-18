Vehicles carrying cash to ATMs must have QR code of staff, money details

COIMBATORE: As part of efforts to prevent voter inducement by political parties, election officials have directed service agencies like those filling money in ATMs to create QR code with the information on how much cash is carried to an ATM centre from the bank, details of personnel who accompany the cash chest and route map to ATM centres, etc. Poll officials say this the first time such an initiative is taken.

Flying squads and surveillance teams can access all details by scanning the QR code if they intercept the vehicle carrying cash, sources said.

Also, banks have been asked to report if inactive accounts become operational and huge transactions are conducted through them.

Besides, banks to look for unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash in an account exceeding `1 lakh in the last two months. The directons were given by election officers in a meeting with bank authorities.

They were also to monitor unusual transfer of money via RTGS within a constituency.