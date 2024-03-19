24-hr battle ends, tusker sent into Aanai Maduvu forest

COIMBATORE: After nearly 24 hours of struggle, Coimbatore forest division personnel sent back a tusker inside the Aanai Maduvu forest at 6 am on Monday. It had come close to Perur locality on the outskirts of Combatore city.

Sources said the tusker, aged between 13 and 15, travelled more than 25 km from Karadimadai, through Theethipalayam, Vedapatti, Perur, Siruvani main road into Aanai Maduvu forest. The animal entered Aanai Maduvu without damage to properties or harming humans en route.

Madukkarai forest range officer R Arun Kumar had ensured water availability. The team led by Arun Kumar tried to divert the animal inside Madukkarai forest, but it went in the opposite direction on Siruvani road and reached Aanai Maduvu forest at 6am. It again moved near Maruthamalai on Monday evening.

“We have engaged more than 20 forest staff to prevent the elephant from getting close to human habitations and NGO members are helping us. Currently, we only plan to divert the animal as it is attracted by food like cattle feed and other vegetable crops. Moreover, age is another key factor as most male elephants behave like this,” said source in the forest department.