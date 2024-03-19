Bharathiar university yet to start admission for distance learning courses

COIMBATORE : Bharathiar University has not started the admission process for the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes despite receiving approval from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Distance Education Bureau (DEB) in February.

The University submitted an application with the UGC-DEB seeking permission to start OLD programmes in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Committees from the UGC-DEB inspected the facilities physically and virtually in January, said official sources.

“On February 7, UGC-DEB approved ODL programmes in 15 postgraduate courses. It denied approval to five undergraduate programmes citing norm. Meantime, the university asked to complete the admission process for the 2023-2024 academic year by March 31 and to upload the admission details on the UGC-DEB portal by April 15,” sources added.

An assistant professor who did not wish to be named at University told TNIE, “Even after one-and-a-half months, the university did not release the admission notification for the ODL programmes. A few officers in top positions allegedly do not cooperate to start the ODL programmes at the university as it would affect admission to master’s programmes in private colleges. This is the main reason for the delay in starting the ODL programmes.”

“The distance education programmes were stopped two years ago after the UGC notified that the university should offer these only in its jurisdiction. But, the university offered ODL programmes at various places across the nation. Besides, a case was filed against the ODL programmes offered by Bharathiar University. Now, the university got nod to start ODL programmes as per UGC norms,” he said.Professionals and employees can complete their PG studies while continuing their work simultaneously if the varsity starts distance learning courses, he added.

University VC Committee member, F X Lovelina Little Flower said “File on starting the ODL programmes has been sent to the higher education secretary A Karthik. The work is underway. Admission process of the ODL programme will start by this week.”