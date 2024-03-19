Kallakurichi and Villupuram gear up for LS election

VILLUPURAM: Preparations for the general election began on Monday under the supervision of district collectors and election officers C Palani and Sravan Kumar Jatavath of Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts respectively.

According to a release, consultation sessions at the collector’s office on model code of conduct were attended by bank managers, hospitality sector representatives, printing press operators, jewellers, pawnbrokers, and petrol station proprietors.

“Marriage halls and hostel proprietors in Kallakurichi have been directed to prevent the congregation of outsiders, and maintain detailed guest records. Election-related activities necessitate prior approval from the election officer, with bookings requiring prior permission from authorities. Additionally, people who do not belong to the constituency have to leave the region 48 hours prior to the polling,” collector Jatavath said.

Printers engaged in readying election material have been instructed to prominently display details about the distributor and the printer on all materials, and also regularly submit all requisite forms to the election officer.

Strict financial regulations have also been imposed, limiting trade union representatives’ cash holdings and mandating documentation for transactions exceeding Rs 50,000. Petrol station owners have been barred from supplying fuel tokens to political entities, with bulk transactions requiring detailed reporting. Bank managers have been told to monitor and report suspicious transactions in Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

A 24-hour election control room has been set up in both districts. People can flag violations or seek information via toll-free numbers and the U-appendix application, as confirmed by the district administration. The app allows people to file complaints with video and photo evidence on any violation.

People can make use of the toll-free number 1800 425 7018 and contact numbers 04151-222001, 04151-222002, 04151-222003, and 04151-222004 in Kallakurichi district.

In Villupuram, people have access to the 24-hour control room at the collectorate by dialling 1950. The district election officer can also be contacted at 1800-425-7019, 04146-221950, and 04146-223265.