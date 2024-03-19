Madras HC upholds dismissal of judge for aiding Kanchi seer in murder case

Action against Sessions Judge Ramasamy was dropped after a probe concluded his voice did not match the one from the audio tape. Rajasekaran was suspended from service on 2013 and was not allowed to retire on superannuation the same year. Later, he was punished with removal from service. Challenging the order, he had approached the HC.

The division bench, in its order, said, “This court does not find any infirmity with respect to the procedures followed in the departmental disciplinary proceedings.” It pointed out the decision to remove Rajasekaran from service was taken by the HC’s administrative committee, duly approved by the Full Court, by considering his explanations.

“Finally, regarding the quantum of punishment, we are of the opinion that judicial officers are expected to maintain a high level of integrity and in the present case, the charges against the petitioner, were held proved. They are grave in nature, touching upon the integrity and honesty of the judicial officer. Therefore, the punishment of removal from service cannot be construed as disproportionate to the gravity of the proved charges. Thus, we are not inclined to interfere with the quantum of punishment,” the bench said.

The bench also noted that the ‘preponderance of probabilities’ is established beyond any pale of doubt in the case.

‘Judicial officers must maintain high integrity’

“On the quantum of punishment, we are of the opinion that judicial officers are expected to maintain a high level of integrity and in this case, the charges against the petitioner, were held proved. Therefore, the punishment of removal from service cannot be construed as disproportionate to the gravity of the proved charges. Thus, we are not inclined to interfere with the quantum of punishment,” the bench said.