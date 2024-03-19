Madras HC upholds removal of judge for aiding Kanchi seer in murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the removal of a district judge on charges of being involved in delinquent activities to influence the trial regarding the 2004 murder of Kancheepuram Varadarajaperumal temple manager Sankararaman, in which, the late seer Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi had been an accused.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar passed the orders dismissing the petition filed by the additional district judge, A Rajasekaran, who was removed from service.

Rajasekaran, serving as an additional district judge, was part of the group of persons, including Jayendra Saraswathi; T Ramasamy, the sessions judge of Puducherry, where the trial was conducted; B Gowri Kamatchi, chief executive officer of a medical college in Thiruvananthapuram; and N Ramesh, section officer of the Madurai Bench of Madras high Court, who were taped while talking on a phone call about influencing the trial in the case by making cash payments.

Following complaints from advocates S Doraisamy and P Sundararajan, submitted along with audio tapes of the conversation in 2011, the High Court administration took cognisance and initiated inquiries and disciplinary proceedings.