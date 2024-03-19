Model code: Rs 21 lakh unaccounted cash seized during vehicle checks in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS : Uncountted cash of more than Rs 21 lakh has been seized during vehicle checks in various places in the Nilgiris till Sunday, a day after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, said District Collector P Aruna on Monday.

“CCTV cameras have been installed and police personnel have been engaged on duty at four state borders and 12 district borders. Till March 17, a total of Rs 21.11 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized. Anyone carrying Rs 50,000 and more in their hands should carry valid documents. Otherwise, the amount would be seized,” said the collector while speaking to reporters after inspecting the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell set up at the collectorate.

“A total of nine Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and flying squad have been formed. The squads will be on duty on the field in three different shifts, 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6am. Flying squad vehicles have been fitted with GPS and CCTV cameras,” she said. Political banners and advertisements on walls should be removed within the next 48 hours and 72 hours, respectively. Those placed in private properties should also be removed.

The collector who is also the district election officer monitored the activities of the flying squad through MCMC cell. She also appealed the public to make election-related complaints (on MCC violation) on the toll-free number 1800-425-2782 and control room numbers 0423-2957101, 0423-2957102, 0423-2957103 and 0423-2957104 round the clock. The Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 general election will be in force till June 6.