Mules spared from election duty in two remote tribal villages in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Erimalai and Kotturmalai tribal villages, falling under the Pennagaram Assembly constituency, will be spared gruelling wait for spare EVMs or other material to arrive in case of malfunction of the allotted ones during the April 19 Lok Sabha election as officials will be using motorised vehicles to transport them from the nearest town in the foothills instead of taking them on mules as a road has been laid recently. The combined voter count in the two villages polling station is 634.

According to sources, since Independence mules were used to transport election-related material and PDS commodities to the tribal villages, which are among the remote locations in the district.

Mules were the only available and reliable mode of transport because of the narrow forest path. However this year, the district administration took steps to improve connectivity to the polling stations in Kottur and Erimalai and a mud road has been built.

Speaking to TNIE, K Pasuvaraj, a resident of Kottur said, “We were delighted when the collector K Santhi made the announcement about the road during her visit to our village last month. A road will mean we can use bikes and even four-wheelers. Most importantly, the use of mules would be stopped for transporting goods and EVMs. Roads were carved along the available path and now tractors can easily reach our village. Overall the connectivity to our tribal hamlet has increased.”

R Sivappa from Erimalai said, “In Kottur and Erimalai, we have 634 eligible voters. If the EVM faces a problem there is a risk the election might be delayed for two hours or more. While such a situation is rare, it is not unheard of. To transport EVMs from foothills to Erimalai or Kottur it may take up to one-and-a-half hours or more to cover the nearly 8 km distance. The mud roads would eliminate delays. The road will change our lives.”

Sources in the collectorate said, “Two months ago, a team of officials led by collector Santhi visited the two tribal hamlets for an inspection. Later, a survey was held and the existing narrow roads to the villages have been widened. The improvement would allow four wheelers to use the roads.”

Collector K Santhi told TNIE, “When we visited the village previously the people were aggrieved by the situation where mules had to be used to transport the commodities, in this case EVMs. So following our intervention we had allocated `20 lakh to widen the roads and works had been completed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. As far as Erimalai is concerned we had received clearance on the ‘PARIVESH portal’ only recently and following the election we will construct tar roads. As far as Kotturmalai is concerned we are waiting for the finalisations on the portal. “After the recent modification, tractors can easily traverse the hilly terrain. Previously it took one-and-a-half hours to travel with the donkeys, now it will only take about 40 minutes via tractors,” the collector added.