Postal dept to pay Rs 1 lakh for dragging on suit for 38 yrs

CHENNAI: Slamming the postal department for dragging litigations over land acquisition for constructing a post office in Coimbatore for 38 years, a division bench of the Madras High Court, consisting of Justices R Subramanian and P Velmurugan, on Monday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh and directed the department to pay the amount to the Adyar Cancer Institute.

The order was passed while dismissing a contempt of court petition filed by the postal department against Leema Rose whose land was supposed to have been acquired for constructing the post office by a notification issued in 1982 but the project did not take off due to litigations.

“We direct the postal department to pay a cost of Rs 1,00,000 to the Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai for having wasted the time of this court in various litigations from 1985 to 2023, for nearly 38 years. The cost shall be recovered from the officers of the department responsible for the failure,” the bench said in its order. The contempt petition was filed for disobeying the 2019 order of the court but the division bench held that there is no contempt of court since the land owners could not get planning permission for the absence of a public pathway.

The bench deplored that if persons who are discharging public functions remained negligent and recalcitrant like the officials of the postal department in the case at hand, “even god cannot save this country.”