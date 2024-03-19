Special drive in Nilgiris to encourage students to pursue higher education

COIMBATORE : The school education department started a drive in Nilgiris that aims to admit all class XII government school students in higher education institutions in the next academic year. Special teams have been formed and awareness programmes are being conducted across the district. With the district administration’s support, a consultant was appointed to give a career guidance programme.

Around 3,200 students from around 250 government schools will be completing class XII this academic year. Chief Educational Officer R Geetha told TNIE that after school, a certain percentage of students in the rural sides skip higher education due to various reasons.

“District collector M Aruna directed that government school students should be made to take up higher education. Most parents in rural areas are unaware of the importance of higher education for their wards,” she said. “We have made some plans to help class XII students pursue higher education. Students will be offered free seats in government institutions and enabled finance assistance for admission to private institutions with the support of NGOs, local heads, and education loans. Besides, girl child’s safety will be ensured at higher education institutions. Post-graduate teachers will keep a tab on 10 to 15 students to ensure they reach higher education institutes.”

A special team comprising educational officers has been formed. Besides, we have been conducting awareness programs about the importance of higher studies to the parents in all government schools. They assured us that they would cooperate with our initiative,” she said.

Geetha hoped that this initiative would decrease the rate of students dropping out of higher education in Nilgiris district. K Selvanayagam, a parent, residing in Erumadu in the Nilgiris district, told TNIE that after completion of school studies, 30% of students take up painting works and look for jobs in shops at Wayanad in Kerala.

“Following an awareness programme held at the government higher secondary school in Erumadu, many parents, myself included, gained insight into the significant role higher education plays in shaping the future of our children,” he said.

K Vimal Kumar, Director of Global Education Service in Coimbatore, told TNIE that during a career guidance programme conducted at government schools in the district, students displayed a lack of awareness when it came to choosing courses for higher education.

He said that some students showed reluctance to pursue college education. “There were noticeable changes among students after conducting the career guidance programme. Accordingly, we would enrol them in courses based on their preferences,” he said.