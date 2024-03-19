Status report sought on plea to change location of sewage tank project in Aranthangi

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed against the construction of a sewage storage tank in a land, chosen by villagers for building a government high school, at Alapirandhan in Pudukkottai.



The litigants, K Karupaiah and R Raman, stated in their joint petition that the above village has several hamlets comprising more than 2,500 families. The school students from the said village study in a government panchayat union middle school situated in Nayakkarpatti hamlet. However, due to lack of space, the school has not been upgraded into a high school, they added.



Considering the need for a high school both in Alapirandhan and neighbouring villages, the residents joined hands and deposited Rs 1 lakh in favour of the school education department in 2011, to identify a suitable place and construct a high school for the students of the villages. They also suggested a poramboke land situated in Nayakkarpatti for the high school building, and the school headmaster submitted an amended application along with no objection certificates to the educational authorities in 2015.



However, despite repeated reminders, their request has not been considered till now. Instead, the revenue department and the Aranthangi municipality are now taking steps to establish a sewage storage tank to collect wastes from the municipality in the aforementioned land, the petitioners alleged.



Claiming that several alternative lands are available in the municipality for the said purpose and that choosing some other land for the tank would also reduce the cost of laying pipelines, the petitioners requested the court to direct the authorities to allot the said land for upgrading the school. A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.