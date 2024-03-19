Tirunelveli: DEO convenes all-party meeting to discuss effective implementation of MCC

TIRUNELVELI: In view of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, District Election Officer-cum-Collector KP Karthikeyan convened an all-party meeting in the collectorate here on Monday, to discuss the effective implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), in the presence of City Police Commissioner Pa Moorthy and Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan.



Addressing the meeting, Karthikeyan explained to the representatives of political parties about the permits to be obtained for campaigning activities, and said, "Politicians should use only decent words during campaigns. The campaign wall posters should contain the details of the printers including the shop's contact number. Political parties should obtain permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee ahead of advertising through newspapers, TV, radio and social media. Prior permission should be sought for the use of amplifiers in public meetings. Also, the police department should be informed about the beginning and ending points of political rallies."



The DEO further said that no religious institution should be used as a venue for campaigns. "Parties should not install flagpoles or banners, paste posters or write slogans on the lands, buildings, compound walls or vehicles owned by private individuals, without prior permission. The party flags, symbols, or any other campaigning material should not be displayed near polling booths. Both movable and immovable amplifiers should not be used before 6am or after 10pm. Parties should refrain from presenting advertisements in news formats and should not defame their opponents on social media," the DEO said.



Meanwhile, AIADMK functionaries, who attended the meeting, raised concern over the 24,000 alleged fake voters in the Tirunelveli constituency. Later, the collector also held a meeting with the owners of printing presses, lodges, marriage halls and pawnbrokers, and educated them about the MCC norms in effect.

