Transport only patients, not money, poll officials warn ambulance crew

COIMBATORE: The crew of 108 ambulances has been warned to be vigilant about illegal cash transportation for voters in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in the state next month. Election officials issued a slew of instructions to the ambulance crew as part of the model code of conduct.

There have been allegations that ambulances are misused to carry money to be disbursed to voters. Poll officials said that strict guidelines have been made for ambulances during the period of election.

Sources say drivers and medical assistants working in 108 ambulances and other private ambulances have been instructed that no other items except medical-related materials should be kept in ambulances.

They have been directed that other than patients and their attenders no other person who is not authorised should travel in an ambulance. “Relatives with the patient should sit in the place reserved for them. The crew should ensure that the storage compartments in the ambulance are not opened by patients and their attendants. Belongings of patients and relatives should be checked,” said an official from the election works.

Also, the staff of 108 ambulances should make prior information about cash in their hand before starting work. We have shared the guidelines with the management of 108 ambulances. They have been told to convey the guidelines to their field staff,” said the official.