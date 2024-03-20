CB-CID probe sought after death of suspect who was shot in leg by TN police

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the Tirunelveli police on a petition filed seeking a CB-CID probe into the recent death of a murder suspect K Petchidurai (24), a few days after he was shot in his leg by the police.

According to the petitioner, K Palaniyachi, mother of the deceased, Petchidurai had met with an accident seven years ago and hence suffered from mental illness, which aggravated his consumption of liquor. He had been confined in the Madurai central prison in a different case and was released last month. However, he left home on March 2 and did not return, she stated.

Palaniyachi claimed that on March 7, Petchidurai along with one Chandru, had attacked two persons in an inebriated state and had damaged two vehicles in Vellankuli in Tirunelveli. A team of police from Veeravanallur and Mukkudal stations reached the spot and on seeing them, Petchidurai tried to flee.

But the police caught him near a paddy field and brutally assaulted him with lathi and steel pipes, unaware of his mental health condition, Palaniyachi alleged. The said assault by police was witnessed by several villagers and some of them captured the video of the same, she further claimed.

Later, Petchidurai was taken to police station, shot in his right leg and thereafter admitted in Mukkudal hospital.