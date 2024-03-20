Madras HC allows to reopen Draupadi temple; no entry for devotees

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to reopen the Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple at Melpathi in Villupuram district for conducting daily rituals.

However, the court barred devotees from entering the temple for worship to avert any law and order issues. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim orders on a petition filed by PMK’s legal wing head K Balu.

The temple was closed in June 2023 after a clash over the entry of Scheduled Caste community men into the temple from offering worship.

“The temple will be opened only to enable the pujari (priest) to enter into the temple and perform the puja and after puja is completed, the temple will remain closed,” the judge said in the order passed on Monday.

He also ordered that none would be permitted entry into the temple and the interim arrangement would continue until further orders.

The judge directed the Villupuram superintendent of police to deploy a sufficient number of police personnel to ensure that there is no law and order problem and take stringent action against trouble makers. Authorities were also told to bring to the notice of the court if any untoward incidents occur.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General PS Raman submitted that a volatile situation is prevailing in the area and the court can take a decision by considering the prevailing situation and the sentiments of the local villagers.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court the police would ensure no person is allowed to enter the temple during the rituals.