Palladam murder case: Court begins hearing

TIRUPPUR: Around 101 witnesses will be produced in the Palladam multiple murder case before the principal district session court in Tiruppur.

Speaking to TNIE, district public prosecutor S Kanagasabapathy said, “The court has taken up the case for hearing for five days (March 18- 22).

During the first hearing, eight prime witnesses were produced before judge Swarnam J. Natarajan and their statements were recorded. The judge cross examined three witnesses.

Besides, three prime accused, including Raj Kumar, were produced in front of the judge and he was brought in an ambulance, since he had suffered injuries after he was shot by police when he allegedly tried to escape.

Besides, six witnesses were produced and they were cross examined on Tuesday. Furthermore, 101 witnesses are listed for this week. The judge could limit the number to 50 witnesses. But the exact number will be known at the end of Friday.

Tiruppur district police had filed a 800-page charge sheet against five people for allegedly murdering four persons belonging to a family in Kallakinaru in Palladam in October 2023.