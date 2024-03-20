Vilavancode: Congress, CPM in a tug of war

KANNIYAKUMARI: With a month to go for the LS poll, DMK’s allies CPM and Congress are in a tug-of-war over the Vilavancode seat which will witness a by-electionl. While CPM has been pushing for the seat, Congress is firm about fielding its candidate and retain its hold on the constituency for the fourth time.

The Vilavancode seat was left vacant after former Congress MLA S Vijayadharani defected to the BJP last month. CPM district secretary R Chellaswamy told TNIE that the party state committee had given a representation to Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking a ticket for Vilavancode.

“Earlier, CPM had successfully contested from Vilavancode, both independently as well as while in alliance. Since Vilavancode was once a CPM stronghold, party leaders and cadre have been demanding a ticket for the seat, and suggested that Kanniyakumari seat be allotted to Congress. Only then will CPM cadre give fillip to the Congress in Kanniyakumari for the LS poll,” he added.

The last time CPM had an MLA in Vilavancode was in 2006. It’s 15-year-long rule came to an end after Vijayadharani emerged victorious in the 2011, 2016, and the 2021 assembly elections.

CPM state committee member R Leema Rose, also from Vilavancode, calls the constituency CPM’s traditional strong hold CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has also written to Stalin, requesting him to allot the Vilavancode ticket to CPM. When contacted by TNIE, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the Congress had emerged victorious in Vilavancode three consecutive times. “Congress will field its candidate in the by-election as well. As 12 members have shown interest, the allotment will be announced in a few days,” he said.