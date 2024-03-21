53-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl with mental illness, when she was alone at her home on February 29. The suspect was a relative of the victim and was employed as a conservancy worker at a private golf course in the city. He used to live near the victim’s house.

The victim, Kavya (name changed), used to be alone at her house during morning hours as her mother worked as a domestic help. “On February 29, around 6.30 am, the suspect visited Kavya’s house. He locked the main door and as Kavya was familiar with him, she did not raise an alarm.

However, under the pretext of watching videos on her phone, he sat near the minor and sexually assaulted her. Kavya screamed for help and dialled her mother’s number,” personnel from Saidapet All Women Police Station said. When the child raised alarm, the man fled the scene.

Kavya’s mother initially dialled the child helpline number for assistance, but her neighbours suggested she lodge a police complaint. Later on March 6, the child suffered an epileptic seizure and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The minor was discharged on Monday, following which her mother lodged a police complaint. A case was filed under sections 451 of the IPC and 9(k) (n) and 10 of the POCSO Act. On Tuesday, the man was arrested and sent to judicial remand.