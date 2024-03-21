IIT-M launches customisable electric standing wheelchair

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras launched a customisable electric standing wheelchair named NeoStand, which could help user effortlessly transition from sitting to standing position, at its campus on Wednesday.

NeoStand is a compact standing wheelchair with easy-to-use navigation feature owing to its motorised standing mechanism. Wheelchair users can transition from sitting to standing position at the touch of a button. This would enable them to explore various possibilities like engaging in eye-level conversations, reaching for a book, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee standing by a counter, said a press release from the IIT.

The project development was led by Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, who also led the development of ‘Arise,’ India’s first manual standing wheelchair, and NeoBolt, the country’s first motorised add-on for wheelchairs. This device has been commercialised and is being taken to the market through NeoMotion, an IIT-M-incubated start-up.