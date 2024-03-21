Independents file papers in D’puri, Coimbatore

DHARMAPURI/COIMBATORE : K Padmarajan (64) or ‘election king’ as he is popularly known, on Wednesday filed nomination as an independent candidate to contest in the Dharmapuri constituency for the April 19 Lok Sabha election, his 239th attempt to win the people’s mandate.

A native of Mettur in Salem, Padmarajan has contested six times each for the post of President and Vice President of India. Besides he has contested 32 times for Lok Sabha, 51 times for Rajya Sabha and 78 times for legislative Assemblies in various states. He has tried his luck to become a member of a local body, but has been unsuccessful so far.

Padmarajan told TNIE, “I have been contesting since 1988 but never won. The highest number of votes I received was in 2011 when I secured 6,273 votes in the Mettur assembly segment. In some elections I had secured zero votes.”

Padmarajan, who owns a tyre retreading company, said he has lost over Rs 1 crore in elections so far. “To me it is not about winning. If I win I do not know I may be overwhelmed, I cannot say on that.”

In Coimbatore, NA Noor Mohammad, a resident of Madukkarai who has contested 41 times earlier, filed his papers for the Pollachi constituency. He created a flutter when he tried to carry a coffin, his election symbol, into the collectorate, to file his papers. However, police prevented him. Mohammad has been contesting since 1996.