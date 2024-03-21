Nehru Jr to launch drive from MK’s Kulithalai

TIRUCHY: DMK's Perambalur candidate for the Lok Sabha election KN Arun Nehru is planning to launch his campaign from Kulithalai, the assembly constituency from where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi kicked-off his illustrious political journey in 1957.

In fact, four assembly segments - Mannachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (SC) and Lalgudi of Tiruchy district along with Kulithalai assembly constituency in Karur district and Perambalur assembly constituency together constitute the Perambalur parliamentary constituency. All these six assembly constituencies are now held by DMK MLAs.

The candidature of Arun Nehru, son of political heavyweight KN Nehru, is no surprise for DMK cadre. They are already familiar with Arun for two reasons. First, he is the son of Minister KN Nehru who holds a significant influence in the region, and secondly, Arun himself has been in the field meeting with the cadre frequently for the past couple of years.

Adding to this, Pullambadi from where KN Nehru began his political career several decades ago is located in the Lalgudi assembly constituency that falls under Perambalur parliamentary constituency. So their roots of influence are spread widely across the region.

In 2019, DMK gave ticket to TR Paarivendhar of IJK to contest in Perambalur on 'Rising Sun' symbol, and he won with a massive margin of more than 4 lakh votes.