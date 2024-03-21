Nehru Jr to launch drive from MK’s Kulithalai

TIRUCHY: DMK's Perambalur candidate for the Lok Sabha election KN Arun Nehru is planning to launch his campaign from Kulithalai, the assembly constituency from where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi kicked-off his illustrious political journey in 1957.
In fact, four assembly segments - Mannachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (SC) and Lalgudi of Tiruchy district along with Kulithalai assembly constituency in Karur district and Perambalur assembly constituency together constitute the Perambalur parliamentary constituency. All these six assembly constituencies are now held by DMK MLAs.
The candidature of Arun Nehru, son of political heavyweight KN Nehru, is no surprise for DMK cadre. They are already familiar with Arun for two reasons. First, he is the son of Minister KN Nehru who holds a significant influence in the region, and secondly, Arun himself has been in the field meeting with the cadre frequently for the past couple of years.
Adding to this, Pullambadi from where KN Nehru began his political career several decades ago is located in the Lalgudi assembly constituency that falls under Perambalur parliamentary constituency. So their roots of influence are spread widely across the region.
In 2019, DMK gave ticket to TR Paarivendhar of IJK to contest in Perambalur on 'Rising Sun' symbol, and he won with a massive margin of more than 4 lakh votes.
Sources said the key local leaders of DMK have been carrying out the preliminary works in the constituency for over a year, and they are confident that Arun would win with more margin of votes compared to what the party got in the last election.
"My first visit will be to Kulithalai, due to it's historical significance of sending our leader Kalaingnar to the House for the first time," said Arun Nehru.
When asked about his roadmap and agenda for the campaign, he said, "Health care and industrialisation of the area will be my first and foremost focus. Availability of vast land and human resources is the strength of this place. I will make use of them to benefit the youth if elected."
"Along with the achievements of DMK government, my main focus is to convey to the people about how the BJP is curtailing the rights of Tamil Nadu and the loses we have incurred due to its policies against federalism," he added.
While responding to the criticism made by Paarivendhar, now the BJP candidate from Perambalur, calling Arun Nehru as not a competitor at all, Arun said, "He is a senior person. I respect him. I would humbly say my fight is against BJP and its policies but not against any individual. Through my hard work, I will overcome all the criticisms and secure a victory in the constituency."