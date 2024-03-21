Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants bail to EPF employee in bribery case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) employee who was arrested by the CBI on the charge of accepting bribes.

Justice M Dhandapani granted bail to the accused, Kabilan, and directed him to appear before the Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI in Madurai at 10.30 am till the filing of the chargesheet in the case. The accused was directed not to tamper with evidence or witnesses during the investigation or trial.

The accused should not abscond during the investigation, and if absconding, a fresh FIR can be registered. If the conditions are breached, the trial court is entitled to take appropriate action against him, the justice said.

Kabilan was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, who wanted to avoid action against his software company. The company availed the union government’s ABRY scheme (a scheme to boost the creation of new jobs in the formal sector through support of EPF contributions by the union government for new employees). Kabilan found the company got around Rs 3 crore under the scheme and asked for 5% of the grant as a bribe. However, the CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed while he was receiving Rs 2lakh as advance.