Man attacks wife at Guindy railway station, nabbed

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested by Mambalam railway police for attacking his wife with a knife at Guindy Railway Station on Tuesday. The woman was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and sent home the same day. Police said the suspect, Venkatesan (30) of Broadway, suspected his wife Banumathi’s (26) fidelity and used to often quarrel with her.

“Banumathi was waiting for a train at the station to return home after visiting a relative’s house, when Venkatesan, who was following her, confronted her. Suspecting that she had another man, he started arguing with her and suddenly, he pulled out a knife and attacked her. Passersby caught hold of Venkatesan and handed him over to the RPF personnel who were present on the platform,” they added.

The victim was sent to a government hospital and the suspect taken into custody. He was remanded in judicial custody.