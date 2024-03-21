Nehru Jr to launch drive from MK’s Kulithalai

TIRUCHY: DMK’s Perambalur candidate KN Arun Nehru is planning to launch his campaign from Kulithalai, the Assembly constituency from where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi kicked-off his political journey in 1957.

In fact, four Assembly segments — Mannachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Lalgudi — of Tiruchy district along with Kulithalai in Karur district and Perambalur Assembly constituency together constitute the Perambalur parliamentary constituency. All these six Assembly constituencies are held by DMK MLAs.

Pullambadi from where KN Nehru began his political career is located in the Lalgudi Assembly constituency that falls under Perambalur parliamentary constituency. So their roots of influence are spread across the region.

In 2019, DMK gave ticket to TR Paarivendhar of IJK to contest in Perambalur on ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, and he won with a massive margin.

Sources said the key local leaders of DMK have been carrying out the preliminary works in the constituency for over a year, and they are confident that Arun would win with more margin of votes compared to what the party got in the last election.

When asked about his roadmap and agenda for the campaign, Arun Nehru said, “Healthcare and industrialisation of the area will be my first and foremost focus. Availability of vast land and human resources is the strength of this place. I will make use of them to benefit the youth if elected.”