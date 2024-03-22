DMK requests CEC to help end ‘baseless claims’ of BJP

CHENNAI: DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi has submitted two petitions to the Chief Election Commissioner through email, seeking action against the BJP’s for its “baseless accusations” targeting the DMK and the INDIA bloc.

The petitions were filed in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech at a public meeting in Salem, where he alleged that INDIA bloc leaders were continuously insulting Hindu sentiments, and a BJP advertisement reminding voters about the ‘2G scam’.

In the first petition, Bharathi highlighted Modi’s remarks during his campaign in which the PM accused the INDIA alliance of deliberately insulting Hinduism. Bharathi argued such statements violate the model code of conduct and Section 123 (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In the second petition, Bharathi pointed out at an advertisement put out on X by the BJP on March 5, urging voters not to forget the alleged 2G scam. Bharathi claimed the advertisement “wrongly accused” former union minister A Raja, who was acquitted in the case by the trial court, thereby violating the Indian Penal Code, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the poll code. Bharathi urged the ECI to take appropriate action against the saffron party for its “blatant violation” of election laws.