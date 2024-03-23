EC fixes poll rate card, chicken biriyani down to Rs 150 from Rs 180

CHENNAI: With the DMK, AIADMK, BJP gearing up for campaign, a recent ECI notification comprising a revised price list of over 200 items used for trail, will be of help to the candidates to ensure they do not exceed the spending limit, at least in their official expenditure submissions.

The expenditure limit for parliamentary constituencies has been increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh between the 2019 and 2024 elections. As a result, the EC has marginally increased the prices of items and services utilised by political parties. The district election officer will evaluate the expenses incurred by candidates using the price list.

According to a recent order issued by Chennai district election officer J Radhakrishnan, the price of tea has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 15 and coffee from Rs 15 to Rs 20, while the rate of chicken biriyani has been reduced from Rs 180 to Rs 150 per packet compared to 2019. The price of mutton biryani remains Rs 200 per packet. The prices of t-shirts and sarees have also not been increased.

The list comprises items, including food provided to those participating in campaign-related activities, vehicles, and other furniture hired for campaign offices and meetings, expenses for stage decoration, worker wages, electronic devices, and items such as banners, posters, chairs, and flags. Expenses for welcoming political leaders, including crackers, posters, garlands, and cultural dances, will also be included in the candidate’s expenses.