Tamil Nadu: Bar vehicles on Kurichi lakefront, regular walkers urge civic body

COIMBATORE: The public has raised concerns over rash driving by miscreants and shopkeepers on the footpath at the Kurichi lakefront. They have demanded stringent action against the law-breakers, posing a threat to pedestrians.

S Pandian, a visitor from Nanjundapuram, cited an instance when a few people barely escaped without getting hit by a car on the footpath.

“A car with Kerala registration came at high speed and almost dashed us. Luckily, we all escaped and no one got injured. Later, we caught and confronted the driver who was driving recklessly. The driver apologised but claimed that he had been driving the car inside the facility after obtaining permission from the civic body,” Pandian said. He was walking with his family members including his four-year-old son during the scary encounter.

A senior official from the Coimbatore Smart City Projects said that no permission has been given to anyone including the shopkeepers to drive their vehicles inside the facility.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Currently, the works for setting up parking facilities near the lakefronts are in progress. Once established, everyone including the vendors can park their vehicles there. Stringent action will be taken against those driving their vehicles inside the facility.”

Around seven lakes and lakefronts, including the one at Kurichi, across the city were developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) under the Smart City Projects in Coimbatore. Rs 52.28 crore was allotted for the beautification and other development works of the Kurichi lake. As part of the project, a couple of shops were built on the lakefront to sell food and beverages to the public visiting the place. These shops were auctioned and allotted to the highest bidder. However, the civic body has not yet set up any parking facilities for either the shopkeepers or the public visiting the facility.