Tamil Nadu: PwD activists urge poll panel to make portal accessible to all

CHENNAI: Alleging inaccessibility of the Election Commission of India website, persons with disabilities (PwD) rights activists want the site to be made disabled-friendly. Activists allege that the image captcha feature at the site is inaccessible for the visually challenged voters.

“Voters need to clear image captcha to access the website. As a result, visually challenged people are unable to access the site,” said activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the Disability Rights Alliance.

As per the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, all portals should be made accessible to persons with all forms of disabilities. However, Vaishnavi alleges that the Election Commission of India has not acted on their request despite repeated complaints. “They should enable multi-modal captcha for their websites. It is not a tough job and can be easily done,” Vaishnavi added.