Tamil Nadu: Villagers assured tarred roads, back down on threat to boycott election

DHARMAPURI : Residents of Vathuvanahalli panchayat in Palacode have set up a banner outside their village announcing mass boycott of the April 19 Lok Sabha election in protest against the lack of infrastructure, particularly tarred roads.

“For the past 75 years we have had a singular demand for roads. But so far no efforts have been made by the administration or the elected representatives,” the villagers said as they gathered in the early hours of Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, R Mariappan, a resident of Kottur, said, “Even after 75 years of Independence we have only got mud roads and we can come to our village only on tractors. No other four-wheeler can safely reach here. In case of an emergency we carry the elderly and children and walk to the foothill and board private vehicles for treatment. So basically we have gained nothing from elections. Elected representatives may come here once a year but they have provided no development to our hamlet. So why should we vote,” he questioned.

Another resident R Sivappa said, “We are denied basic infrastructure like roads, restrooms and clean drinking water. We know the roads are the foundation of development: if a road is provided to our village we can automatically progress. So our main demand has always been roads”.

After coming to know about the protest, District Revenue Officer Paul Princely Rajkumar held talks with the people and they gave up on the protest. Revenue officials told TNIE, “Nearly 15 officials went to the village and held talks with the people. We have assured them that roads will be built. Further we also conducted an awareness drive in the village where we educated the people on the importance of each vote. They assured to vote.”