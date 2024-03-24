AIADMK replaces candidate for Tirunelveli LS seat

CHENNAI : AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the party has changed its candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat. The party replaced Shimla Muthuchozhan, who recently joined the party, with M Janshi Rani, a party functionary and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayat president.

Muthuchozhan was earlier with the DMK and came to limelight when she contested against former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the 2016 Assembly election. It is believed that the AIADMK replaced her in response to discontent among the party cadre over the choice.

Meanwhile, TMC (M) president GK Vasan named SDR Vijayaseelan as the party’s candidate for Thoothukudi seat. The party had already announced its candidates for the other two constituencies - Erode and Sriperumbudur.