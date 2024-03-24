Avoid panic buying of cotton, SIMA urges members, other mills

COIMBATORE : The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) has advised its members and other mills to avoid panic buying of cotton and not to believe in the rumours or misinformation shared by a few.

The Association has urged the Mills to plan their purchase according to the statements and reports issued by the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC).Dr S K Sundararaman, Chairman, of the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA), has advised the actual users of cotton, especially the cotton textile mills to rely only on the estimates published by the Office of the Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, based on the recommendations made by the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (COCPC) periodically and ignore press statements or information given by any other body.

Earlier, he advised the mills to avoid panic buying when the cotton price suddenly increased from the level of Rs 55,300 to Rs 61,500 per candy of 355 kilogramme during the second fortnight of February as the cotton supply position was very comfortable.