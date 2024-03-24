Banker swindles Rs 15.7 lakhs from woman’s bank account in TN

KARAIKAL : A 39-year-old private bank official was arrested for allegedly swindling over Rs 15 lakh from a woman’s bank account by misusing her banking credentials in Karaikal.

As per police, M Rajarajeswari(57) of Praharam Street, rented out the first floor of her house to a private bank and the accused, J Dakshinamurthy of TR Pattinam, was working as an operations manager in the said bank.

Around November last year, she handed over her phone to Dakshinamurthy to help her register in another bank’s mobile application. The latter, however, found that she have a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh in a joint account with her husband, who died in 2021.