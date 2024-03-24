Banker swindles Rs 15.7 lakhs from woman’s bank account in TN

KARAIKAL : A 39-year-old private bank official was arrested for allegedly swindling over Rs 15 lakh from a woman’s bank account by misusing her banking credentials in Karaikal.
As per police, M Rajarajeswari(57) of Praharam Street, rented out the first floor of her house to a private bank and the accused, J Dakshinamurthy of TR Pattinam, was working as an operations manager in the said bank.
Around November last year, she handed over her phone to Dakshinamurthy to help her register in another bank’s mobile application. The latter, however, found that she have a fixed deposit of Rs 20 lakh in a joint account with her husband, who died in 2021.
He then took note of her login credentials, police said. “He applied for an overdraft loan on the deposit and transferred Rs 15.75 lakh of it to a Rajkumar,” said Inspector V Purushothaman.
When Rajarajeswari’s son Mahesh, visited the bank on February, he came to know about the “overdraft loan”.
Based on her complaint, the cyber crime police launched an investigation. During inquiry, Rajkumar allegedly told that he thought he received a loan from his bank, for which he sought Dakshinamurthy’s aid.
Mentioning Rajkumar also having limited knowledge on banking matters, Karaikal Senior Superintendant of Police Manish told TNIE, “We learnt that Dakshinamurthy had sought a commission of Rs 2.5 lakh from Rajkumar for the loan he ‘brokered’.” The suspect was arrested on Friday and was remanded on jail.