Five held for selling IPL tickets in black market in Chennai

CHENNAI : Five persons have been arrested by the city police for allegedly selling IPL tickets for Friday’s Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the black market. They were later let out on station bail.

The Triplicane police arrested Vinothkumar (36), S Ashokkumar (21), Immanuel (30), Rooban Ramesh (26) and R Saravanan (27) for allegedly selling the tickets at exorbitant prices. Eight tickets and a sum of Rs 31,500 were seized from them.

Karthik Sadasivan, who works in a private firm, said that K lower and I lower tickets were being sold for Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000.

“There are a lot of fake accounts promptly responding to ticket requests on ‘X’ and later offer tickets for 10 times the price,” he said.