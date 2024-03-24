IS recruitment case: NIA brings suspects to Coimbatore for probe

COIMBATORE : The four suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in February in connection with the Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case have been brought to Coimbatore city for further investigation. They were arrested and remanded to the Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai on February 11.

The four suspects are Jameel Basha Umari from Chennai; Maulvi Hussain Faizy, alias Mohammed Hussain Faizy from Ponvizha Nagar in Ukkadam; Irshath from Kuniyamuthur; and Abdul Rahman Umari from Pollachi who had allegedly led the recruitment for radicalisation purposes.