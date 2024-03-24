NTK chief announces candidates for 40 seats in TN, Vilavancode by-election

CHENNAI : Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Saturday named candidates for 40 LS seats and Vilavancode by-poll. The list includes 15 doctors, engineers and academics, apart from film director M Kalanjiyam and Vidhya Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan.

In a public gathering held here to launch the campaign for the general election, Seeman introduced the party’s candidates : M Jegathish Chandhar (Tiruvallur), Dr Amudhini (north Chennai), S Tamil Selvi (south Chennai), R Karthikeyan (central Chennai), Dr V Ravichandran (Sriperumbudur), V Santhoshkumar (Kancheepuram), Afsiya Nasrin (Arakkonam), T Mahesh Anand (Vellore), Dr K Abinaya (Dharmapuri), Dr R Rameshbabu (Thiruvannamalai), Dr K Bakyalakshmi (Arani), M Kalanjiyam (Villupuram), A Jegadheesan (Kallakuruchi), Dr K Manojkumar (Salem), Vidhya Veerappan (Krishnagiri). Seeman also announced name of R Gemini as Vilavancode by-poll candidate. Notably, NTK has allocated 50% of its LS tickets to women, comprising 20 women candidates. ENS