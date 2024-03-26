Congress announces LS candidates for Tirunelvelli, Vilavancode constituencies

CHENNAI: After prolonged delay, the Congress party announced its candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency and the Vilavancode Assembly constituency which is facing a by-election. The announcement came shortly before CM MK Stalin’s campaign rallies in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

C Robert Bruce, a native of Saral Vilai in Kanniyakumari district, was announced as the candidate for Tirunelveli while C Tharahai Cuthbert, a state general secretary with TNCC, was named the candidate for the Vilavancode Assembly seat, which became vacant after its MLA S Vijayadharani quit Congress to join BJP.

The 47-year-old Tharahai, a doctorate holder, had earlier briefly served as the party’s Kanniyakumari west district president. She is the daughter of Congress leader JG Cuthbert from Enayam Puthenthurai.

The suspense, however, continued over the party’s candidate for Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier on Monday, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai told media persons in Chennai that the candidates of all the pending constituencies would be announced by Monday night. However, the announcement for Mayiladuthurai did not come until 10 pm. The party on Saturday night announced its candidates for seven out of nine Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in Tamil Nadu while Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthuriai were kept pending.

Cadres of INDIA bloc in Mayiladuthurai said they were waiting for the announcement of the candidate. The AIADMK and BJP-led camps have already hit the campaign trail many days ago.

Many names, including incumbent Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and All India Professionals’ Congress Chairperson Praveen Chakravarty, are doing rounds as strong contenders for the constituency.

(With inputs from Mayiladuthurai)