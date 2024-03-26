Motorists fume over delay in paving roads dug up for drainage project in Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE: A few roads that were dug up for laying pipes for underground drainage (UGD) works in Coimbatore city are yet to be covered properly. Such roads in Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam (KVV) areas especially need the immediate attention of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). Meanwhile, motorists claimed the dug-up parts of the roads were just covered with sand and mud instead of wet mix concrete and pose a risk to them.

Even as the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project works that were started several years ago in Coimbatore city are yet to be finished, the civic body had begun the UGD project works in the KVV areas. Works have been started on a couple of streets in the Kavundamapalayam area recently.

Roads are being dug using earthmovers for the installation of pipelines, to build machine holes and UGD chambers. However, after completing the works, the officials have been filling the roads with mud and red soil instead of wet mix or construction debris. This has led to several mishaps as people riding two-wheelers tend to lose their balance and fall down.

The road in the third cross street of Thendral Nagar in Kavundampalayam at Ward 17 in the West Zone of the city was dug completely for the UGD project works. After completing the work, the entire stretch was filled up with red soil, thus posing danger to motorists.

“Our whole street looks like a mini desert now, thanks to the CCMC officials who have dumped tonnes of mud and sand on the road. After digging and drilling the road right, left and centre, the CCMC personnel instead of filling the road with wet mix or even construction debris, filled it with red sand,” said S Sundar, a resident of Thendral Nagar.