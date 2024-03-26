Tamil Nadu: Baalu, Tamilisai, Murugan, OPS file papers for Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: A large number of candidates belonging to major political parties, including DMK’s T R Baalu and BJP’s L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, filed their nominations on Monday for the Lok Sabha election. A total of 417 nominations have been uploaded on the website of the Office of Chief Electoral Officer as of 11.30 pm Monday and 56 of them are women candidates. Only 47 candidates had filed their papers till March 22. Over 370 nominations were received on Monday. In the 2019 election, 1,555 nominations were filed and 942 were accepted.

In Ramanathapuram, former CM O Panneerselvam who is leading the AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu filed his nomination as an Independent as part of the BJP-led NDA. Interestingly, another O Panneerselvam from Usilampatti Mekkizharpatti is also contesting as an Independent in the seat.

While MDMK candidate and Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko filed his papers in Tiruchy, VCK general secretary D Ravikumar filed his papers for the Villupuram seat seeking a mandate for a second term. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is expected to file his papers on March 27 seeking re-election from Chidambaram. Actor Raadikaa Sarathkumar, V Vijaya Prabhakar, Kathir Anand, Nainar Nagenthran, TR Paarivendhar, and Sowmiya Anbumani are some of the other candidates who filed their papers on Monday.

AIADMK and BJP workers lock horns in Nilgiris district

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and BJP state president K Annamalai may file their nominations on Wednesday.

Minor, sporadic incidents marked the filing of nominations with AIADMK and BJP workers clashing in Nilgiris district and AIADMK and DMK locking horns in Chennai.