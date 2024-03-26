Will move Supreme Court for flood relief from Centre, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even console the flood-affected people of the state during his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said the state government is planning to move the Supreme Court to ensure the state gets the relief fund from the centre.

“Voting for the BJP is voting against the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said, while taking part in the public meeting organised in Nanguneri to introduce the Congress candidates.

“During the calamities, it’s the cash-strapped state government that engaged its ministers in the relief activities. We ensured that there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases by organising more than 2,500 special camps and that the farmers were getting relief funds. I visited Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi in December last year and distributed welfare measures worth Rs 118.89 crore to the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi in February 2024," Stalin said.

"We had asked for a Rs 37,000 crore relief fund from the Central government. However, the Centre did not give us any funds. We approached the Supreme Court demanding clearance of bills by the Governor RN Ravi and the governor’s acceptance to re-induct K Ponmudy as minister and got favourable orders. Soon we will move the Supreme Court demanding the flood relief fund from the Central government,” he added.