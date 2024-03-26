Will move Supreme Court for flood relief from Centre, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even console the flood-affected people of the state during his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said the state government is planning to move the Supreme Court to ensure the state gets the relief fund from the centre.
“Voting for the BJP is voting against the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said, while taking part in the public meeting organised in Nanguneri to introduce the Congress candidates.
“During the calamities, it’s the cash-strapped state government that engaged its ministers in the relief activities. We ensured that there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases by organising more than 2,500 special camps and that the farmers were getting relief funds. I visited Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi in December last year and distributed welfare measures worth Rs 118.89 crore to the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi in February 2024," Stalin said.
"We had asked for a Rs 37,000 crore relief fund from the Central government. However, the Centre did not give us any funds. We approached the Supreme Court demanding clearance of bills by the Governor RN Ravi and the governor’s acceptance to re-induct K Ponmudy as minister and got favourable orders. Soon we will move the Supreme Court demanding the flood relief fund from the Central government,” he added.
The DMK President also slammed the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for calling the Tamils who receive the state government’s financial assistance as beggars. “The welfare schemes are implemented with public money. The government must help the people when they are in need. Another BJP minister Shobha Karandlaje called Tamils as terrorists. They are sowing seeds of hatred,” Stalin accused.
Citing the Manipur violence, he further said if Modi becomes the prime minister again, the “peaceful India” would become restless. Stalin also said the Modi government had not brought any schemes to Tamil Nadu during its 10-year tenure.
“When DMK MPs were in UPA’s cabinet, they brought 11 % of Central funds to Tamil Nadu. The road, railway, metro, health and water resource projects were implemented in Tamil Nadu. However, Modi cannot list any schemes like this. Madurai AIIMS, the only project that his government announced, is yet to get shape. Even his own eyes will not believe his tears that he is shedding for Tamil Nadu. In the past 10 years, about 3,000 fishermen from the state have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. The fishermen lost their boats and nets to them,” he added.
The CM further blamed Edappadi K Palaniswami for not condemning the activities of the prime minister. “If the INDIA alliance will form the Union government, Tirunelveli railway division, comprising Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, will be created.
Earlier, Stalin introduced Tirunelveli Congress candidate C Robert Bruce, Kanniyakumari Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth and Vilavancode assembly constituency Congress candidate Dr Tharahai Cuthbert in the public meeting.
Modi did not give due respect to Vasan: EVKS
Erode: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not enjoy the support of people even in north India, senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan has said. Speaking to media persons on Sunday night, he said, “ Several media outlets say Prime Minister Modi has huge support in north Indian states. But that is false information. The public does not attend BJP meetings in large numbers in those states. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu. Here BJP functionaries gather people for meetings by giving money.”
Further, he said Modi did not give due respect to TMC president GK Vasan at the Salem conference, “The prime minister does not respect anyone. For example, he did not give due respect to GK Vasan, President of Tamil Maanila Congress, at the BJP conference held in Salem recently.”