Tamil Nadu to operate over 1,500 special buses for Easter

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate over 1,500 special buses from March 28 to 30 for Easter and extended holidays.

According to a statement, in addition to regular services, 505 special buses will run from Kilambakkam bus terminus to destinations including Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Salem, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy and Kumbakonam on March 28. Likewise, on March 29 and 30, 300 and 345 special buses will be operated respectively from KCBT to these destinations.

Additionally, around 120 special buses will depart from CMBT to Bengaluru, Hosur, Velankanni, and Nagapattinam from March 28 to 30.

Furthermore, 200 special buses will ply from Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Erode, and Tiruppur to various locations within the state between March 28 and 30. The statement also mentions that arrangements for the return journey of commuters on Sunday to Chennai and other destinations have been planned depending on the demand.

As of Tuesday, about 13,622 travellers have reserved tickets online for travel on Thursday, 3,929 for Friday, 2,367 for Saturday, and 12,500 for Sunday. Those interested in booking tickets can visit tnstc.in, added the statement.