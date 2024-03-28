ECI review meeting to increase low polling percentage in Chennai city on April 5

CHENNAI: As part of the measures to increase the low polling percentage in Chennai, the Election Commission of India will hold a special review meeting on April 5, said District Election Officer (DEO) J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. “The ECI has taken special cognizance of the city’s low voter turnout in the previous elections,” he added.

Assembly constituencies like Velachery, Thiyagaraya Nagar, Mylapore and Velachery, which recorded only around 55% voter turnout earlier, are likely to be given special focus by the ECI. The DEO held a consultative meeting with general election observers and general police observers appointed to monitor the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai at Ripon Building on Wednesday. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade and several election officials took part in the meeting.

Lodge poll complaints

Chennai north:

General election observer: Kartikay Dhanji Budhdhabhatti (9445910953)

niaison officer: Arul Viju (945194760)

General police observer: Uday Bhaskar Billa (9445910962)

Liaison officer: Anandraj (9994045544)

Chennai Central:

General election observer: D Suresh (9445910956)

Liaison officer: B Sivakumar (9566082476)

Chennai South: