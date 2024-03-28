Tamil Nadu: Watching IPL match while driving costs man his licence

CUDDALORE: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) suspended the driving license of a private bus driver for endangering passengers’ lives by watching an IPL match on his mobile phone while driving near Virudhachalam.

The driver has been identified as S Suresh, a resident of Sakkaramangalam village near Virudhachalam.

The incident occurred during a journey from Cuddalore to Virudachalam on Sunday night, with nearly forty passengers on board.

Despite repeated warnings from passengers, the driver continued to watch the IPL cricket match on his mobile phone, placed near the gearbox area, throughout the journey. This also led to potential accidents where the bus almost allegedly collided with vehicles including a TNSTC bus on two separate occasions.

Passengers recorded videos of the driver watching the IPL match and reported the matter to transport department officials on Monday, providing video evidence of the incident.

Upon questioning, Suresh admitted his fault and apologised for his actions through a written letter. However, RTO officials, led by Chidambaram RTO G Arunachalam, decided to suspend his driving license for thirty days as a disciplinary measure.