Iconic attractions

kodaikanal - princess OF HILLS

Kodaikanal, a gem affectionately dubbed as the ‘Princess of Hills’ is situated in the western ghats. Its allure, however, transcends mere beauty, for this hill station has woven itself into the fabric of popular culture, after enchanting a portrayal in the beloved cinematic masterpiece, Manjummel Boys. Born in 1845 at the hands of British bureaucrats and Christian missionaries, its roots delve even deeper into antiquity, with whispers of its splendour echoing through the annals of Sangam literature. From Coaker’s Walk to the serene Berijam Lake and the stoic Pillar Rocks, every corner of Kodaikanal tells a tale of tranquillity.

Meenakshi temple - testimony to heritage

The iconic Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, nestled on the banks of Vaigai River, embodies the rich history and culture of Madurai. Welcoming an annual influx of 18 to 20 lakh tourists, including a significant international contingent, it reigns as a premier attraction in the Madurai district. Dedicated to the deities Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, representing Lord Shiva and Parvati, the temple holds spiritual significance deeply rooted in centuries of Tamil Sangam literature. Its architectural splendour is evident in the 14 towering gopurams, with the south gopuram towering to 51.9 meters (170 ft), making it the tallest.

Kanniyakumari - seas meet here

At the southernmost tip of the Indian mainland, Kanniyakumari is a captivating destination where the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean converge, creating a mesmerising spectacle that draws visitors year-round. The place has to offer pristine beaches, awe-inspiring monuments that echo the region’s rich cultural heritage and the renowned places of worship. Among the highlights are the Vivekananda Rock and the statue of Tiruvalluvar, standing majestically side by side in the sea. Soon, a state-of-the-art glass bridge will connect these landmarks, offering visitors a vista of the surrounding areas.